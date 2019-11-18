Meadville woman arrested on “failure to appear” warrant

A Meadville woman, whom officials say missed a probation violation hearing last Thursday in Grundy County Circuit Court, has been arrested in Linn County.

Forty-six-year-old Kristen Kay Hess was arrested on a Grundy County warrant alleging failure to appear in court. Bond is $5,000 with a ten percent cash deposit allowed.

Probation has been suspended by the Grundy County Circuit Court pending

a future court appearance. Her original charge is possession of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares