Meadville teen facing three felony counts of child molestation

A Meadville teen accused of inappropriately touching a child younger than 12 years old at a Meadville daycare has been charged in Linn County.

Seventeen-year-old Leeroy Nickell faces three felony counts of child molestation—second degree—aggravated sexual offense—child less than 17 years of age and offender greater than four years over. (No bond was listed.)

A probable cause statement from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office reports a child who goes to the daycare advised law enforcement that Nickell inappropriately touched him or her multiple times when other adults were not around when the child was either three or four years old. The child also allegedly saw Nickell inappropriately touching two other children as well.

