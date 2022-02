Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Meadville Lions Club will hold a fish fry to raise funds for recreational items for Meadville.

The meal will be served at the Meadville Community Center on March 19, 2022, from 5 to 7 pm. Carryout will be available and free-will donations will be accepted.

Proceeds will assist in the funding of batting cages for the Meadville softball and baseball teams, as well as a summer playground.

