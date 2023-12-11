MDC reveals changes to spring and fall turkey seasons

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has announced changes to turkey hunting regulations for the upcoming spring season and proposed regulation changes for the fall seasons. The Missouri Conservation Commission approved these modifications for the spring season during its December 8 open meeting in Jefferson City. It also gave initial approval to the proposed changes for fall turkey hunting.

For the Spring 2024 turkey season, shooting hours on private land will now extend from a half-hour before sunrise until sunset. However, on public land, shooting hours will continue to be from a half-hour before sunrise to 1 p.m.

The proposed changes for fall turkey hunting include a requirement for both fall firearms and archery turkey hunters to obtain a specific fall turkey-hunting permit. Consequently, turkeys will no longer be included in the archery-deer permit. Additionally, the bag limit will decrease from four to two birds. The public can comment on these proposals from February 2 to March 2, 2024, via Public Commenting Opportunities.

MDC’s primary objective with these regulation changes is to enhance spring hunting opportunities for youth and day-working hunters and to balance the fall harvest while maximizing hunting opportunities.

MDC emphasizes that 93% of Missouri’s land is privately owned and that 88% of the state’s annual spring turkey harvest occurs on private land. Maintaining the 1 p.m. closure on public lands supports various afternoon activities by different users.

MDC Turkey Biologist Nick Oakley explains that hunter participation and recruitment have been declining in Missouri due to conflicts with school and work schedules. Extending shooting hours addresses this barrier. He added that the 1 p.m. closure in the spring was initially a measure to aid in the turkey population’s recovery, which has since rebounded significantly.

Oakley notes that states in the Midwest and Southeast have experienced increases in hunter participation, harvest rates, and satisfaction after extending their hunting hours to all day.

The current fall turkey season permits the harvest of up to four birds of either sex, without a beard requirement. The new proposal will limit this to two birds.

Oakley clarifies that while hen harvest is a controversial topic in Missouri, it has not significantly impacted turkey numbers statewide. However, it might affect future production at the property level.

For more information on turkey hunting in Missouri, visit the Missouri Department of Conservation website.