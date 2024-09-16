MDC offers youth hunters clinic for rifle scope sight-in on Sept. 21

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a clinic to help youth hunters sight in deer rifle scopes on Saturday, Sept. 21. The event will take place at the Pigeon Hill outdoor shooting range from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This program is tailored for first-time youth hunters or those using new equipment. Sighting in a rifle involves adjusting the scope or sights and familiarizing the hunter with the firearm before heading into the field.

MDC Conservation Agent Parker Rice will oversee the clinic, assisting participants with the sighting process and answering questions about the upcoming deer hunting season. The MDC will supply targets, sandbags, and necessary tools for target practice.

Registration is not required for this event, and all individuals under the age of 18 are encouraged to attend. A small prize will be awarded to the participant who achieves the smallest three-shot grouping during the event.

For additional information, contact Agent Parker Rice at 816-244-6935. The Pigeon Hill outdoor shooting range is located at 9560 SE 50 Rd, St. Joseph, MO 64507.

