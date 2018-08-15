McCaskill on pre-existing conditions: “We’ve got to figure out a way to take care of them that makes the most financial sense”

(Missourinet) – U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill continues to speak out against a lawsuit Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has joined challenging the Affordable Care Act. During a Tuesday roundtable in St. Louis with those who have pre-existing medical conditions, McCaskill says the lawsuit aims to wipe out pre-existing condition protections, resulting in economic consequences.

Hawley, who is McCaskill’s Republican opponent in the November election, says he supports protecting pre-existing health conditions but wants Congress to replace the Affordable Care Act law.

