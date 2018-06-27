McCaskill, Hawley spar over preexisting conditions in health care coverage

Missouri’s Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill continues to attack Republican state Attorney General Josh Hawley over healthcare.

Hawley joined a 20-state coalition of attorneys general in February challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. McCaskill says the move means Hawley is threatening the healthcare of those with preexisting conditions.

Hawley has said he supports mandating that insurance companies cover preexisting conditions but has joined 20 other Republican attorneys general in challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. The U.S. Justice Department has filed a lawsuit to overturn the preexisting protections.

