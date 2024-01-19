Mazzie Christensen co-sponsors new bills in Missouri legislature; launches photo contest

Share To Your Social Network

Second District State Representative Mazzie Christensen of Bethany reports a relatively uneventful week in the state legislature. She participated in the Ag Policy Committee, where they discussed a bill concerning the Farm Bureau and health insurance. Christensen observes that the legislature has primarily focused on processing bills through committees.

Christensen has co-sponsored several bills recently. One bill proposes creating an offense for illegal aliens in Missouri. Another aims to maintain the assessed value of real property unless enhancements are made by the owner.

Additionally, Christensen co-sponsored the Constitutional Money Act, which seeks to regulate the treatment of gold and silver.

Christensen anticipates increased legislative activity following Governor Mike Parson’s State of the State Address, scheduled for January 24th at 3 p.m. She expects the governor to propose increased spending, which she finds somewhat disappointing.

Representative Christensen has also initiated a photo contest in her office. She invites submissions from residents of Grundy, Harrison, Caldwell, Daviess, and Worth counties. The contest is open to all, with entries showcasing any aspect of these counties.

Entries for the contest should be emailed by February 29th to [email protected], including the entrant’s name and the photo’s county of origin. The winning photos will be displayed in Christensen’s office. For more information, contact her office at 573-751-4285.

