Maysville woman sent to hospital after crashing on Highway 33

The Highway Patrol reports a Maysville woman sustained serious injuries in a one-car accident one mile north of Osborn early Saturday morning.

An ambulance transported 45-year-old Amy Gibson to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The car traveled south on Highway 33 before it ran off the west side of the road and returned to the road. Gibson reportedly overcorrected, and the car ran off the west side of the road again and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on the west side of Highway 33 on its wheels facing west causing extensive damage.

The Patrol reports Gibson wore a seat belt at the time of the crash, and the Osborn Fire Department assisted at the scene.