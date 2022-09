WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Maysville woman was injured Wednesday night in a rollover accident two miles south of Amity in DeKalb County.

Thirty-four-year-old Monica Wormsley received moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Wormsley’s car was northbound on Fairview Road, crossed Ketchum Road, struck an embankment, became airborne, overturned, and came to rest on its top.

The car was demolished and Wormsley was using a seat belt.