Maysville woman injured in crash on Highway 6

The Highway Patrol reports a Maysville resident sustained minor injuries when the vehicle she drove struck a pickup truck a quarter of a mile east of Maysville Wednesday morning.

An ambulance transported 93-year-old Helen Owens to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Pickup driver 80-year-old Roy Trussell of Maysville was not reported as injured.

Owens traveled east on Highway 6 west of Sheridan Road when she lost control, the vehicle crossed the center line and struck the pickup.

Both vehicles received extensive damage and both drivers wore safety devices. The Maysville Fire Department and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.