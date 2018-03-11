Maysville woman hurt in crash south of Winston

The Highway Patrol reports a Maysville woman sustained moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident two miles south of Winston Friday night.

Twenty-year-old Dakota Hutchings traveled south on Irwin Road and drove through the intersection with Valley Road before her car ran off the south side of the road. The car then struck a fence and a culvert before coming to rest on its wheels facing south.

The vehicle received moderate damage and an ambulance transported Hutchings to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The Patrol reports she did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

