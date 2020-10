A Maysville woman was arrested by the Highway Patrol on Thursday afternoon in Caldwell County.

Thirty-one-year-old Mary Justus is accused of alleged tampering with a motor vehicle, first degree; driving while intoxicated for drugs; possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia as well as failure to signal when making a turning and a seat belt violation.

Justus was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

