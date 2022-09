Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Maysville truck driver was injured Monday afternoon in a Platte County rollover accident.

Sixty-four-year-old Terri Munger received moderate injuries and was taken to North Kansas City Hospital.

The crash occurred when the Kenworth truck traveled off the left side of a ramp 1,800 feet after the southbound I-29 exit, overturned, and struck the ditch.

The truck was demolished and Munger was using a seat belt.