Maysville teenager injured in rollover crash on Highway 6

A teenager from Maysville was taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 6 in the eastern part of DeKalb County.

Seventeen-year-old William Scrivens received minor injuries after the westbound car he was driving swerved to miss a deer in the road, the vehicle went off the south side of the highway and overturned.

Scrivens was taken by a private vehicle to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The vehicle was demolished in the Saturday night accident at 10:30 pm and, according to the patrol, Scrivens was using a seat belt.

