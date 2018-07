A teenager from Maysville was injured Thursday when the car she was driving traveled off a lettered highway in DeKalb County, struck a ditch, a telephone box, and pole.

Eighteen-year-old Karly Young was treated at the scene of the accident, one mile north of Maysville for minor injuries.

The car received extensive damage in the 8:30 Thursday morning accident and the patrol reports Young was wearing a seat belt.

