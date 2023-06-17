Maysville teen injured after pickup goes airborne and crashes north of Turney

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Maysville teen was injured when the pickup truck he drove overturned and caught fire one mile north of Turney on June 17th.

The Highway Patrol reports the 17-year-old boy refused medical treatment for minor injuries.

The pickup traveled north on Route A before running off the east side of the road just south of Route T, striking a ditch, and going airborne. The vehicle landed, hit another ditch, went airborne again, overturned multiple times, struck a mailbox, and came to rest on the east side of the road on its top before catching on fire.

The truck was totaled and the teenager was reported to be wearing a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Cameron Emergency Medical Services, and Cameron Fire Department.

The patrol does not release names of those under the age of 18.

