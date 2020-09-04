Maysville man taken into custody on charges of murder and armed criminal action

Authorities are reporting 43-year old Brian Christopher Graham of Maysville was taken into custody Thursday by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

Graham is in custody on 2nd Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action charges stemming from the death August 27th of another Maysville resident. Authorities report 43-year-old Casey Gabbard died of a gunshot wound to the chest. The injured victim was found at a house in the 1200 of Highland Street in Maysville. Gabbard was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center where he died.

Graham was to be held in custody without bond and no court date was listed as of Friday morning.

