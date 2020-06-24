Maysville man injured in crash on Highway 6

A Maysville man sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident five miles north of Clarksdale the morning of Wednesday, June 24th.

An ambulance transported 48 year old James Young II to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph.

A sports utility vehicle traveled west on Highway 6 before entering a curve and running off the north side of the road at Route V. The vehicle traveled down an embankment, struck brush, and came to rest on its wheels. Minor damage was reported for the SUV.

The Patrol notes Young wore a safety device. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares