A Maysville man was injured Sunday when a pickup truck he was driving went off DeKalb County Route O, struck a culvert, and overturned onto its driver’s side.

Forty-seven-year-old Bradley Martin received moderate injuries was taken by EMS to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The report noted he was using a seat belt and the pickup was demolished in the 11 am Sunday wreck four miles south of Maysville.

