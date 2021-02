Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A Maysville man was taken to a hospital after the vehicle he was driving failed to negotiate a curve and ran off a lettered route last night in DeKalb County.

The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for 62-year-old Richard Churchill who was taken by another vehicle to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The accident happened on Route A, five miles north of Maysville at 10 pm.

Churchill was using a seat belt and the pickup received extensive damage.

