Maysville man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse

A Maysville man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Leah Dawson of Maysville.

A court trial was held this week with Presiding Judge Roger Prokes in Nodaway County Circuit Court for Kenneth Lyn Wykert. The court announced its verdict Thursday, July 16th. The involuntary manslaughter charge was a lessor offense. Wykert was previously charged with second degree murder. Bond was set at $250,000 corporate surety. Prior to posting, special conditions will be dictated with input from state and defense.

Sentencing for Wykert is to be September 1st. The defense is allowed maximum time for filing post trial motions, should it desire. A hearing/trial was canceled for Friday, July 17th.

Wykert was previously identified as the boyfriend of Dawson who went missing in June 2019. Her remains were found later that month.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares