Maysville man facing murder charge waives right to jury trial

A Maysville man facing felony charges in Nodaway County of second degree murder and abandonment of a corpse has voluntarily waived his right to a jury trial. Kenneth Lyn Wykert’s case will proceed being tried to the court.

A court trial is scheduled for July 13th with Presiding Judge Roger Prokes. A hearing/trial was canceled for July 13th through 17th with the case transferred from DeKalb County to Nodaway County in October on a change of venue.

Wykert was previously identified as the boyfriend of Leah Dawson of Maysville who went missing in June 2019. Her remains were found later that month.

