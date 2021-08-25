Maysville man ejected from motorcycle in DeKalb County; patrol accuses him of DWI

Local News August 25, 2021 KTTN News
Motorcycle Crash
A man from Maysville received serious injuries in a motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon in DeKalb County.

Fifty-eight-year-old Carl Markle was taken by emergency medical services to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Markle was eastbound when the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the north side of Highway 6 at Fairmount Road, ejecting him from the bike.

Markle was using safety equipment, and the motorcycle was demolished.

The patrol accused Markle of felony driving while intoxicated and with careless and imprudent driving involving an accident.

