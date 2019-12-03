Maysville man charged with murder granted change of judge

A Maysville man facing felony charges in Nodaway County of second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse had an application sustained for a change of judge on a case in Division One of Clinton County Circuit Court.

Kenneth Wykert’s case was transferred to Circuit Judge Ryan Horsman and was continued to December 9, 2019, for an arraignment.

Wykert was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin in Nodaway County March 30th on the murder and abandonment of a corpse charge.

Wykert has been identified as the boyfriend of Leah Dawson of Maysville who went missing June 5th and whose remains were found June 26th.

