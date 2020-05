The highway patrol reports a Maysville man was arrested early Saturday in DeKalb County.

Forty-year-old Brandon Young and accused of failure to register as a sex offender, displaying plates of another person, no proof of insurance, not wearing a seat belt, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Young was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

