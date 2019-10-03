Maysville man appears in court on charges of murder and corpse abandonment

A Maysville man appeared in the Associate Division of DeKalb County Circuit Court this week on felony charges of second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse.

Kenneth Wykert’s case was bound over to Division One with an arraignment scheduled for October 22, 2019. Wykert was previously identified as the boyfriend of 23-year-old Leah Dawson of Maysville who went missing June 5th and whose remains were found June 26th.

Wykert also appeared in the Associate Division of Clinton County Circuit Court on Wednesday on felony possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing on that case is scheduled for November 27.

A jury trial is also scheduled in Caldwell County for Wykert on a felony failure to register as a sex offender. The trial is to begin November 25, 2019, with a pre-trial conference slated for November 4.

A change of venue was sustained in DeKalb County in August on the case involving the sex offender charge, and it was transferred to Caldwell County.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 12 Shares