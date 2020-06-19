Maysville FFA member Haylee Draper is State Star in Agrscience

The Missouri FFA Association has announced Haylee Draper of the Maysville FFA Chapter is the State Star in Agriscience.

Four finalists for State Star in Agriscience were selected based upon outstanding achievement in agriscience as part of a student’s supervised agricultural experience program and active participation in FFA.

MFA Inc., Columbia, sponsors the 16 area Star in Agriscience awards as well as the State Star in Agriscience Award.

Haylee Draper’s supervised agricultural experience program includes two poultry experiments. The first experiment, in 2018, involved 33 Golden Comet laying hen chicks, and in 2019, the second experiment involved 20 Cornish Cross hen chicks. In both experiments, Draper fed the chicks for eight weeks on three different protein-level chicken feeds. She found that the higher protein level feed yielded more body mass.

Draper’s SAE involves an agricultural education element. She logged several hours helping her advisor plan FFA activities and other community activities. Draper is the daughter of Lisa Draper of Maysville. Her advisors are Brandi Ellis and Dennis Croy.

