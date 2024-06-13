Mayor of Chillicothe seeks applicants for two board vacancies

Share To Your Social Network

The Mayor of Chillicothe is now accepting applications to fill two board vacancies. The openings are for positions on the Park and Recreation Board and the Chillicothe Board of Adjustments.

The first vacancy is on the Park and Recreation Board. This position is available to fill an expired term that concluded on June 9, 2024. The appointment is for a four-year term. The Park and Recreation Board convenes on the third Monday of each month from March through November at City Hall.

The second vacancy is on the Chillicothe Board of Adjustments. This position is to fill an expired term that ended on June 13, 2024. Like the previous, this appointment also spans four years. The Board of Adjustments meets on the first Monday of each month as needed at City Hall.

Interested individuals can obtain a board volunteer form from the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, located at 715 Washington Street, Chillicothe, Missouri, or from the City’s website. The deadline for application submissions is Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 10 a.m.

