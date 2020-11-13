Mayor Linda Crooks receives Missouri Community College Association Distinguished Alumni Award

Reddit Share Pin Share 14 Shares

Mayor Linda Crooks, from Trenton, Mo, was recently recognized by the Missouri Community College Association for her outstanding alumni support of North Central Missouri College and Missouri community colleges. Linda received the 2020 Distinguished Alumni award at the statewide MCCA convention held virtually November 11-13, 2020. This award is prestigiously selected and given annually to community college alumni that show their support and commitment to their community college alma mater.

Linda Crooks is a 1969 graduate of Trenton Junior College (TJC), now North Central Missouri College with an AA transfer degree. From TJC, Linda transferred to Central Missouri State University as a Physical Education major, acquiring her Bachelor of Science Degree in 1971 and a Masters of Science Degree in Physical Education in 1978. While attending CMSU, Linda was a varsity player for two years in field hockey, basketball, and softball.

Upon retirement from her rewarding forty-four-year career in education, Linda made a bold and decisive movement in her life choices when she felt her head and heart being pulled to return to her hometown of Trenton, MO.

Becoming a volunteer was her primary focus to improve life in her hometown. Mostly, North Central Missouri College became the recipient of her energies. She became an avid supporter of campus activities, primarily the sports teams, especially the Lady Pirates/Pirates Basketball, the NCMC Foundation Golf Tournament, and Holiday Hoops. Linda is a strong advocate for community college, NCMC, our foundation, and our communities. NCMC is fortunate to have her leadership in support of our campus community.

Each year, MCCA honors individuals and businesses who support community colleges in Missouri and provides recognition to those who are selected based on their support, generosity, commitment, and partnerships with community colleges in the state.

