Mayor Jackie Soptic joins other city leaders from across the U.S. in fighting childhood hunger

Mayor Jackie Soptic joins more than 300 other mayors from all 50 states and the District of Columbia in a nonpartisan coalition called the Mayor’s Alliance to End Childhood Hunger. This initiative taps into the individual and collective leadership of mayors to take meaningful action to end childhood hunger in cities nationwide.

There is no excuse for children to go hungry in this country. Yet, it happens every day in every community. In the United States today, more than 9 million children live in families considered food insecure.

“I joined the Coalition to bring additional resources to Trenton to support Bright Futures, Food Pals, and the Food Pantry,” said Jackie Soptic, Mayor of the City of Trenton.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, state, local, and national leaders took urgent action to combat childhood hunger – tactics that worked to stave off greater rates of food insecurity despite the severe economic hardships brought on by the pandemic. The Mayors Alliance harnesses the collective expertise of mayors from across the political spectrum to continue driving change at the state and national levels.

The Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger is a partner of the national nonprofit Share Our Strength and its No Kid Hungry campaign.

“Mayors have witnessed firsthand the hardships their constituents are facing, and their cities are on the frontlines of responding to the short- and long-term impacts of hunger in their communities,” says Lisa Davis, Senior Vice President of Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen mayors address child hunger in a variety of creative ways, like advocating for and strengthening nutrition programs, to creating innovative public-private partnerships and growing awareness of the systemic connections between poverty, racism, and hunger.”

For more information about the Mayor’s Alliance to End Childhood Hunger, please visit their website.