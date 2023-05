Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton Mayor Jackie Soptic has signed a proclamation naming May 7th through 13th Local Government Week.

The proclamation recognizes that local governments make decisions that affect residents’ lives, are closest to the people, and play an essential role in communities. Local governments include city councils, county commissions, and school boards.

Read the proclamation issued by Mayor Jackie Soptic at this link in PDF format.

