May Days Festival to be held in Jamesport

A spring craft and vendor show will be held in Jamesport in May as part of the May Days Festival.

The event will be at the Spillman Event Center on May 6th and 7th from 9 am to 4 pm on both days. Bounce houses will be available that Saturday from 9 to 4 o’clock. Country Style will perform a free concert that Saturday from 11 to 2 o’clock.

Both days will include food, shopping, carriage rides, a flea market, direct sales, antiques, and primitives.

Contact Misty for more information on the May Days Festival at 660-684-6146.

The Jamesport Community Association sponsors the event on May 6th and 7th.

