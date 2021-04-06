May Days Festival set to be held in Jamesport

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The annual May Days Festival will be held in Jamesport next month. Most of the activities for the spring craft and vendor show will be held at the Spillman Event Center on May 7th from 11 to 7 o’clock and May 8th from 9 to 4 o’clock.

The event will include food, shopping, carriage rides, a flea market, crafts, direct sales, antiques, and primitives. There will be bounce houses available that Friday from 3 to 7 o’clock and Saturday from 9 to 4 o’clock. Free concerts will be provided by the Katatonics Rockabilly Trio that Friday from 4 to 7 o’clock and Country Style that Saturday from 1 to 4 o’clock.

The Jamesport Community Association will sponsor the May Days Festival on May 7th and 8th. Contact the association for more information at 660-684-6146 or [email protected].

