Master Gardener course opens in Kirksville this February

An in-person University of Missouri Extension Master Gardener course will be held in Kirksville. Sessions will take place in the Kirksville Aquatic Center Meeting Room on Thursdays from February 29th through May 16th, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Most classes will include a garden tour or hands-on learning opportunities.

The Master Gardener program provides horticultural training to individuals, who then volunteer their time applying what they have learned to help others learn about gardening and environmental education.

After completing the course, individuals are encouraged to join a local chapter. They are also encouraged to complete 30 volunteer hours of service and six continuing education hours within the first year to become certified Master Gardeners.

Local chapters hold monthly meetings, social activities, garden tours, and service projects. Chapters organize projects monthly, allowing members to accumulate their volunteer service hours.

The Kirksville Master Gardener course will cost $200. Registration for the class running from February to May is available at extension.missouri.edu/events/master-gardener-course-kirksville.

For more information, contact Extension Field Specialist in Horticulture, Jennifer Schutter, at 660-665-9866.

