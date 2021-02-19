Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Princeton

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A regional mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in Princeton two days next week.

Individuals who are at least 65 years old and those with underlying conditions who live in Region H will be vaccinated with the initial primer dose at the Smithfield Education Center on February 24th and 25th from 8 to 6 o’clock by appointment. Region H includes Mercer, Grundy, Livingston, Caldwell, Daviess, and Harrison counties in the Green Hills area. No walk-ups will be allowed.

Eligible residents can register for clinics to be in Princeton on February 24th and 25th on the Missouri COVID Navigator website or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-877-435-8411.

