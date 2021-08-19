Masks optional in school buildings for students and staff, mandatory on school buses in Grundy R-5 School District

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy R-5 Board of Education has approved a resolution for COVID-19 mitigation strategies. Masks will be optional in all school buildings for students and staff.

Masks will be required for students and the driver to ride on school buses. Other strategies include social distancing when possible, extra cleaning of all surfaces, and assigned seats in all classes to assist in the contact tracing process.

The board accepted the resignation of music teacher Bobbie Novack and approved the employment of Whitley Richmond as a part-time music teacher and junior high boys basketball coach.

The board approved a property tax levy of slightly over 5.92 cents on the $100 of assessed valuation, which is the same as in 2020. The total assessed valuation in the Grundy R-5 School District is $11,322,000.

Preliminary bus routes were approved, with final bus routes to be reviewed at next month’s meeting of the board of education.

The board approved a transportation agreement with the Laredo School District.

Related