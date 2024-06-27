Maryville police identify person of interest in connection with death of an infant at Mozingo Lake

Share To Your Social Network

Police have identified a suspect in connection to the death of an infant found near Mozingo Lake Recreation Park in Maryville, Missouri. An employee at the park discovered the body over Memorial Day weekend while performing routine maintenance in a remote area. The discovery was reported to the police just before 11 a.m. on May 25, and officers promptly secured the scene.

Maryville police have confirmed that a person of interest has been identified and are currently awaiting DNA analysis from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab. Interim Police Chief Mike Stolte stated in a news release on Wednesday that the suspect is not a local resident. As of Wednesday afternoon, no charges had been filed, and the suspect’s identity has not been disclosed.

The deceased infant’s identity and approximate age have also not been released. Chief Stolte mentioned that further details of the investigation would be available after the DNA and autopsy results are received. Once the results are in, the case will be forwarded to the Nodaway County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

In memory of the infant boy, the city of Maryville is hosting a graveside memorial service at 1 p.m. today at the Oak Hill Cemetery on North Main Street.

The Maryville Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the baby’s death to contact them at 660-562-3209.

