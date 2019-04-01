Maryville man life-flighted after crashing on Highway 71

The Highway Patrol reports a Maryville man was injured in a single-vehicle accident in southern Nodaway County.

Fifty-year-old Jimmy Lake received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Net) to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph.

Lake was southbound on Highway 71 when he lost control of the car he was driving. The car traveled off the east side of the highway, went over an embankment, and struck a concrete culvert. The car came to a stop upright but was demolished in the accident Sunday afternoon crash four miles west of Barnard.

The report noted Lake was wearing a seat belt.