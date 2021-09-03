Maryville man ejected from motorcycle during crash, flown to hospital with serious injuries

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Maryville man was injured Thursday afternoon when he was thrown off the motorcycle he was driving in Gentry County.

Seventy-two-year-old Robert Hunter received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Net) to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

A trooper said Hunter was westbound when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the north side of Highway 136 through a ditch, ejecting him as he landed on 330th Street.

Moderate damage was noted to the motorcycle in the crash approximately three miles west of Stanberry. The patrol report indicated he was not using safety equipment.

Assistance was provided by the Gentry County Sheriff’s Department, Grand River EMS, and the Stanberry Fire Department.

