Maryville driver hurt in crash on Route V after losing control in rainy weather

A 77-year-old woman from Maryville, Missouri, sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident on September 21, 2024, at approximately 10:10 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Twila M. Ellis was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on Route V, about nine miles west of Maryville, when she lost control on a rain-covered roadway. The vehicle traveled off the south side of the road, struck a stop sign, and then hit a utility pole. The vehicle came to rest upright and was facing east off the south side of the roadway.

Ellis, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, suffered minor injuries and was transported by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Maryville for treatment.

The Chevrolet Equinox sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Shells.

The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene along with Sergeant T. B. Ziegler of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

