Maryke Willis named Wright Memorial Hospital’s Employee of the Quarter

Maryke Willis, a health information technician at Wright Memorial Hospital, was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter 2021. Steve Schieber, CEO, presented the award to Willis at a ceremony held in her honor on May 27.

The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who provides exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support fellow employees or to comfort or assist patients and their families.

In her nomination form, Willis’s co-workers said, “Maryke is truly a team player. She is ready and willing to help in any area of the department. She is extremely dependable and flexible, at times having to change duties and location at a moment’s notice. Maryke is a great resource to the team and has trained others in departmental job duties. She is fun to work with, never complains, and does everything with a smile.”

In recognition of the award, Willis received an Employee of the Quarter certificate, the parking space of her choice for three months, five eStore vouchers, her name posted on the Employee of the Quarter wall plaque, and acknowledgment in the local media and hospital employee intranet.

