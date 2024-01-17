Mary Taylor leads February’s parenting classes in Chillicothe

Share To Your Social Network

Livingston County Health Center maternal child health coordinator, Mary Taylor, will lead parenting classes in February.

The Smart Connections Parenting classes will be held in Tiffany Acree’s classroom at the Chillicothe Early Learning Center on Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m. There will not be a class on Feb. 15.

The classes will cover how to manage children’s emotions for better engagement. Attendees will learn ways to calm their children when they are stressed and make crafts to instill new habits at home.

Register for the Smart Connections Parenting classes in February by emailing [email protected], or using QR codes available on a post on the Livingston County Health Center’s Facebook page.

