Mary Lou Ellen (Pauley) Brown

Mary Lou Ellen Brown, 79, a resident of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away peacefully at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at the Daviess County Nursing Home, Gallatin, Missouri. Mary was born to Robert and Golda Pauley in Newtown, Missouri, on March 7, 1945. She will be remembered for her spunkiness, warmth, generosity, and the simple joys she found in nature and family life.

Mary’s love for the outdoors was reflected in everything she did. She had an exceptional talent for gardening, spending countless hours tending her plants and creating a beautiful garden of vegetables. She also loved to fish and enjoy quiet moments by the water.

If you knew Mary, you knew her spunky, fun-loving personality. She was always the first to hit the dance floor, with a song in her heart and rhythm in her steps. Her joy was infectious.

More than anything, Mary’s heart belonged to her family. She cherished every moment spent with them, creating memories filled with love, laughter, and togetherness. From dancing to fishing and family get-togethers, she made every moment special, fostering a sense of warmth and togetherness that will be deeply missed.

Mary’s dedication and pride were evident in her role as a biscuit maker at Hardee’s in Trenton, Missouri, where she worked for several years. She was well known for her delicious biscuits and took great pride in this role, a testament to her hard work and dedication.

Mary is survived by six daughters: Tammy Frear and her husband, Mike; Cindy Davis; Debra Linboom and her partner, Jeff Lomax; Mary Smiddy and her late husband, Charles; Dawn Brown and her husband, Lance McAfee; Rebecca Sperry and her partner, Chad Lambert; three sons: Duane Brown and his partner, Tara McCloud; Jim Brown and his wife, Cara; Jody Brown and his partner, Sonja Lambert; twenty-nine grandchildren and thirty great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Golda Pauley; infant daughter, Kathy Brown; sisters, Viola Thomas and Louise Phillips; brothers, Robert Pauley, Donnie Pauley, and Jimmy Pauley. Mary was first married to James Brown and later in life married Gary Shrubshell, both of whom also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will follow in Newtown Cemetery, Newtown, Missouri.

Family visitation will be held on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to help cover funeral expenses.

Post Views: 105