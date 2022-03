Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Gallatin will hold its 15th annual fish fry next week. Food will be served in the Parish Hall on March 25th from 4 to 7:30 pm.

The menu includes all-you-can-eat fish, fries, hush puppies, baked beans, coleslaw, homemade desserts, and drinks.

Carryout will be available. There will also be curbside pick up in front of the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church.

The cost for the fish fry on March 25th is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children ages four to 10.

