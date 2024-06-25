Share To Your Social Network

Mary Helen Wilhoit, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2024, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Mary was born the daughter of George and Florence “Thelma” (Holland) Wahlbrink on May 13, 1927, in Brunswick, Missouri. She was a graduate of Keytesville High School, where she was the valedictorian. Mary worked as a seed analyst for Reeds Seed in Chillicothe, Missouri, for many years.

Mary is survived by two sons, James Wilhoit (Linda) of Colorado and Don Wilhoit (Mary Lou) of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter-in-law, Bev Wilhoit of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; seven grandchildren, Juliana Carlson, Gregg Wilhoit (Melisa), Lara Wilhoit, Kristina Williams (Owen), Michelle Hutcherson (Jodie), Jeff Wilhoit (Amy), and Sarah Robinson; and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Larry G. Wilhoit; one brother, Leslie Wahlbrink; and one sister, Arlene Coleman.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, one hour before the service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chillicothe Area Fine Arts and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

