Share To Your Social Network

Mary Ellen Ralls, age 70, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at her residence.

Mary was born the daughter of Ernest and Marie (Pallanich) Paull on June 29, 1953, in Kansas City, Missouri. She attended Ruskin High School. On May 29, 1982, she was united in marriage to Rickie “Sarge” Ralls in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 25, 2023.

Mary was retired from Bishop Hogan as a daycare provider. She had also worked as a custodian for the Chillicothe School District, as well as an aide at Susan’s and Sperry Nursing Homes. Mary loved being a wife, mother, and grandma, as well as being a dog mom. She enjoyed taking pictures of Sarge’s hunting experiences and had numerous photos from the past. She loved to brag about her family to anyone who would listen.

She is survived by one daughter, Katelynn Ralls (Kevin Young) of Chillicothe, Missouri; one grandson, Jordon Ralls of Chillicothe, Missouri; one son, John Oborny and wife, Erica, of Cypress, Texas; one brother-in-law, Lefty (Shirley) Ralls of Utica, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Shirley Ralls of Chillicothe, Missouri; several grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sarge; two brothers, Jerry Dean Paull and Larry Eugene Paull; one sister, Marie Paull; two brothers-in-law, Gary Ralls and James Ralls; and one sister-in-law, Sherry Lynn Berry.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled family visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, June 24, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, June 24, 2024, from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Ralls Memorial Fund. Please make checks payable to Katelynn Ralls and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Related