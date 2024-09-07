Mary Catherine Damm, age 102, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 6, 2024, at Morningside Nursing Center in Chillicothe. She was born August 18, 1922, in Livingston County, north of Sampsel, Missouri. She was the daughter of John T. and Katherine (Slattery) Donoho. Mary attended Hicks Rural School and St. Joseph Academy in Chillicothe, graduating in May 1940. She later attended Jackson Business College, also in Chillicothe.

Mary Catherine married Edward Francis Damm on February 28, 1949. He preceded her in death. Mary worked for Adams Wholesale Grocery, Southwestern Bell Telephone, Chillicothe Cable TV, and A&T Real Estate. She was an active member of St. Columban Catholic Church, where she served in the St. Ann’s Altar Society. She was also involved in the Livingston County Democratic Women’s Club, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Chillicothe Garden Club. Mary served eight years as a councilperson for the Second Ward in Chillicothe. In her later years, she enjoyed tending to her flowers, playing bridge, and spending time at home.

Mary is survived by her sons Paul and Linda P. Dahm of Kansas City, Missouri, and Dr. John and Linda M. Dahm of Overland Park, Kansas. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jeffrey and Mandy Dahm of Parker, Colorado, Lt. Colonel Scott Dahm of Niceville, Florida, Garrett and Megan Dahm of Kansas City, Missouri, Kyle and Katie Kemp of Valley View, Texas, Austin and Dr. Marybeth Curtis of Potomac, Maryland, Nathan and Stephanie Nolan of Fairway, Kansas, and Nick and Allison Marak of Kansas City, Missouri. She also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren: Evelyn and Carter Dahm, Hadley, Rhyen, and Thatcher Kemp, Henry and Laurel Curtis, and Charles Nolan.

Her parents, husband Edward, and one sister, Helen Thompson, preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Church in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., with a scheduled visitation to follow until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Sunday, September 8, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery in Chillicothe, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Columban Catholic Church, Bishop Hogan Memorial School, or Grand River Multi-Purpose Center. Donations may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Post Views: 348