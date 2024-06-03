Mary Ann Owen

Share To Your Social Network

Mary Ann was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on January 23, 1936. She was the daughter of Jay and Mary Olive (Waters) DeBolt.

When Mary Ann was 16 months old, her mother passed away, and her father brought her and her brother John Jr. to Braymer to be raised by Lawrence and Stella Waters. They had a home filled with love. Mary Ann always had a lot of love to share with everyone.

She graduated in 1953 from Braymer High School. Mary Ann married Maurice “Stretch” Owen on May 16, 1954, and that union lasted 66 years until Stretch passed away on December 3, 2019.

They were blessed with three sons: Marshall, Marty, and Mitch. They had three great daughters-in-law: Mica (Marshall), Kelly (Marty), and Nancy (Mitch).

Grandchildren Miles, Madison, Marla, Macartney, Ben, Sami, Gena, and Nate. They also raised Kenny DeBolt from an early age. He was definitely one of the family. His children, Keely, Katie, Karder, and Kenadee, were considered grandchildren. There are 18 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brother-in-law David and Ada Lou Owen.

Those preceding Mary Ann in death were Lawrence and Stella Waters, Jay and Mary Olive DeBolt, John DeBolt Jr., Kenneth Ray DeBolt, and Bently Jo Silkwood.

Mary Ann was a member of the Braymer United Methodist Church and Sunday School class. She was also an Eastern Star member. She was an avid bowler and a member of Dixie’s Bowling team for 40 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Braymer Methodist Church in care of the funeral home. A service celebrating the life of Mary Ann will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2024, at Braymer Methodist Church. There is no scheduled visitation. Private burial at Braymer Evergreen Cemetery.

