Mary A. Dennert, age 88, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Mary was born the daughter of Fred and Kathryn (Neilson) Navarrete on July 3, 1935, in Cudahy, Wisconsin. She attended St. Paul Bible Institute, now Crown College, in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota. Mary was united in marriage to John Dennert on June 9, 1956, in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Mary worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for a medical office and an insurance office for many years. She taught Sunday school, and Vacation Bible School, and ran a preschool at Ozaukee Baptist Church in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. She was also an organist and a choir director for children, youth, and adult choirs. Mary enjoyed organizing Vacation Bible School and church programs. She served on different committees and boards in the church and was active in the American Baptist Women’s organization. She was a dedicated helpmate to her pastor husband.

Mary is survived by her husband, Rev. John A. Dennert; two sons, Kenny Allen Dennert and wife, Robin, of Trenton, Missouri, and John Robert Dennert and wife, Diane, of Indianapolis, Indiana; nine grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings and their spouses; and a grandson, Steven Dennert.

A memorial service is planned for June 8, 2024, at First Baptist Church in Chillicothe, Missouri. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., followed by the service at 2:00 p.m. Inurnment will be in Linwood Park Cemetery, Boone, Iowa.

